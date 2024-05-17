Two Killed, One Injured In Israeli Drone Attack In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, May 17 (NNN-NNA) – Two Hezbollah members were killed and a civilian wounded, yesterday, when an Israeli drone hit a car in southern Lebanon's Tyre district, said Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said, an Israeli drone targeted, with an air-to-surface missile, a car that was driving on the road between Qana and Ramadiyeh in Tyre, causing a fire and killing the people inside it.

According to the sources, one of the fatalities was Ali Fawzi Ayoub, a local Hezbollah official from the Tyre district and the son of Hezbollah leader, Fawzi Ayoub, who was killed in Syria in May, 2014.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 465 people on the Lebanese side, including 293 Hezbollah members and 86 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA

