Stonehenge to Altamira: 7 most famous pre-historic sites in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore ancient wonders like Stonehenge, Lascaux Cave, and Göbekli Tepe, revealing humanity's rich prehistoric heritage. From mysterious monuments to breathtaking cave paintings, delve into our past at these iconic sites

Perhaps the most iconic prehistoric monument, Stonehenge is a ring of standing stones in Wiltshire, England, believed to have been constructed between 3000 BCE and 2000 BCE

Known for its Paleolithic cave paintings, Lascaux Cave in southwestern France contains some of the most well-preserved examples of prehistoric art, dating back around 17,000 years

Another cave in France renowned for its Paleolithic cave paintings, Chauvet Cave's art dates back even further, to around 30,000 years ago

Famous for its Upper Paleolithic cave paintings of wild mammals and human hands, Altamira Cave in northern Spain is often referred to as the Sistine Chapel of Prehistoric Art

Catalhoyuk is one of the oldest and largest Neolithic settlements discovered to date, dating back to around 7500 BCE. It offers valuable insights into early settled human life

This archaeological site in southeastern Turkey dates back to around 9600 BCE, making it one of the oldest known human-made religious structures

These prehistoric temples on the Mediterranean island of Malta are some of the oldest freestanding structures in the world, dating back to around 3600 BCE