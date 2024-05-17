AAFT School Of Fashion And Design Signed MOU With NFDI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI), under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the School of Fashion and Design at AAFT University, NOIDA. This partnership is set to invigorate the ecosystem for Fashion Startups, catalyzing innovation and fostering entrepreneurial spirit in the Indian fashion and textile industries.



The NFDI, celebrated for its role as an incubator that empowers startups, is now poised to augment the startup ecosystem with a unique structured process. The initiative will encompass diverse sectors including Home & Spaces, Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories, Smart Wearable Systems, along with Apparel, Athleisures, and Active Wears.



This collaboration will see NFDI acting as a Knowledge Partner for AAFT University's Incubation Center, launching multiple cohorts aimed at energizing the entrepreneurial efforts of fashion designers and textile manufacturers. This synergy promises to embed emerging foundational technologies into the fabric of India's design innovation.



AAFT University stands at the forefront of Fashion and Design education and is committed to supporting the burgeoning startup community. With the Start-Up India Vision as its guiding principle, AAFT's Incubator provides essential facilitation to nascent enterprises, ensuring a fertile ground for their growth and success.



The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Ajit Nigam, CEO of NFDI, and Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Director of Academics and Quality Assurance at the School of Fashion and Design, AAFT University, NOIDA. The signing event was further honored by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, and Professor Arun Kumar Tyagi, who both graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.



This partnership is more than an agreement; it is a beacon of hope for the future of Indian fashion and design innovation.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT