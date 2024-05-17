Warm Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- The temperature will climb , on Friday, although it will still be relatively warm for this time of year, the Jordan Meteoroloigical Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Most places will see warm weather, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Badia, and Aqaba regions experiencing hot to extremely high temperatures.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD noted.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 28 degrees Celsius amid a low of 15 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 39 degrees during the day, sliding to 24 degrees at night.