Deputy PM And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Turkiye's Commander Of Naval Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the Commander of the Turkish Naval forces HE Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing issues of joint interest and bilateral cooperation, as well as the means to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces Staff HE Major General (Navy) Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti.