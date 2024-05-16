US Lawmakers Pass Law Banning Halting Delivery Of Military Shipments To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives passed on Thursday an act banning the government from withholding or canceling the delivery of any military articles to Israel.

The House passed the Israel Security Assistance Support Act by 224 votes in favor to 187 votes against.

It compels the expeditious delivery of approved defense articles and services to Israel, including third-party deliveries.

It specifies that no federal funds may be used to withhold, halt, reverse, or cancel the delivery of defense articles or defense services to Israel.

It also stipulates that no funds may be used to pay the salary of any Department of Defense (DOD) or Department of State employee who acts to limit defense deliveries to Israel.

Additionally, DOD and the State Department shall ensure prompt delivery of all defense articles and services expected to be delivered to Israel in FY2024 and FY2025.

"Unobligated funds for operation and maintenance for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, diplomatic programs for the Office of the Secretary of State, and the National Security Council may not be spent until each office certifies to Congress that any withheld defense articles or services are delivered to Israel," added the reads.

It states that the DOD and the State Department must obligate any remaining funds for assistance to Israel and periodically report to Congress on defense articles and services provided to Israel.

Last week, President Joe Biden's Administration suspended the delivery of a military shipment to Israel over its insistence on attacking the city of Rafah which houses over 1.1 million Palestinian displaced persons. (end)

