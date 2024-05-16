Man Buys Abandoned Storage Locker, Only To Find Nearly ' ₹58.5 Lakh' Inside, 'I Was So Shocked'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A man bought an abandoned storage unit in the United States for $410 ( ₹34,234) at an auction but was in for a surprise when he found out the cost of the items in it. The abandoned storage was full of designer items worth nearly $70,000 ( ₹58.5 lakh).When the 37-year-old Wade Venture from Oregon's Portland bought the container on March 27, he had no idea of what it might contain; the container, was indeed a true treasure trove! It included 400 pairs of footwear from high-end brands like Gucci and Coach also found fur coats worth 8,000 ( ₹6.67 lakh) in the container and other items with hefty price tags. The majority of the items in the container were brand new, a full-time content creator, uploaded the video on his YouTube channel, Wades Venture, of him opening the storage unit and sharing the treasure he found within, with his followers read: Vande Bharat passenger 'surprised' flush works well on train; netizens flood Kolkata lady with questionsAccording to media reports, when Wade began selling items from his treasure trove, he sold a second-hand coat for a whopping $1500 (1.25 lakh).This is when he was shocked! He now knew that his find was rather pricey and rare read: Pakistani groom surprises wife with ex-PM Imran Khan's framed photo as wedding giftWade shared his experience that it is difficult to find such units, as they are often full of household items or trash going through the items at his newly bought storage unit, Wade found several handbags, two silver vases with price tags, branded bed sheets, footwear, home appliances, and many other items read: Auto driver gets surprise gift; his reaction after passenger's random act of kindness goes viral | WatchIn the video, he speculated that the storage unit's owner must have a shopping addiction or maybe he/she was keeping it away from her husband storage unit wasn't Wade's first purchase of the kind; he had previously bought 400-500 units, much of the contents of which were donated to charity, he said.



MENAFN16052024007365015876ID1108221688