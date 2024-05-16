Bengaluru News: Ola Driver Tries To Lure Woman With Fake Payment Scam Here's What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Another in a series of scams pulled by driver associates ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber, the most recent is the one with this Bengaluru woman: presented with a fake screenshot displaying an increased fare. However, this time, the woman outsmarted the driver!Taking a cab from 3rd Phase of JP Nagar to Wilson Garden in Bengaluru, the woman's estimated cost of travel was ₹254 at the time she confirmed her cash trip, but the Ola driver had other plans her experience, the woman on Reddit wrote:“The journey was uneventful. To end the trip, he took his phone from the holder to the side. I was busy collecting my bag.”

“After a minute he told 'Madam, amount 749 aagidhe' (Madam, the fare is 749)” and showed me his phone,” she said adding that she was astonished to see the significantly higher fare read: Bumble is using AI to block fake, scam and spam profiles. Here's how it works“I told him this and the dude also acted shocked. He was like it could be the Ola money dues. He told me to pay him the 749 rupees and then complain in the app,” her post read this point, she requested to inspect the driver's phone herself.

“I noticed the Ola app still running in the background (you know, the little circle logo on the side of the screen). I confirmed that this was not the actual amount and that he was showing me some random screenshot.”

Also read: Is it a ghost or an alien? Creepy video from Las Vegas is not fake; expert explains why“I didn't utter a single word. I just tapped the logo and the app opened. I saw that he hadn't ended the trip yet.”In the post, the woman said the driver attempted to play ignorant and retrieve his phone, claiming he had ended the trip. However, she remained composed and asked if she could see it again.

Also read: Fake reviews online? Help at hand, finally\"He didn't handover the phone this time, but just showed me the phone. I quickly swiped the red 'End Trip' bar on the bottom of the app and said 'Hinge end maadodhu alva sir?'' (This is how we end it, right sir?)”

This brilliant move saved her hundreds of rupees.

