Kim Jong-Un Familiarized With The Tactical Missile System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un familiarized himself with atactical missile system that will enter service with the Westerntask force of the Korean People's Army (KPA), Azernews reports.

The report does not provide details about the type of weapons,but it is noted that the missile launchers produced in the firsthalf of the year will be put into service by units responsible for"performing an important task of delivering a fire strike."

Kim Jong-un positively assessed the results of production at theenterprises of the military-industrial complex and stressed theneed for "the indispensable implementation of the militaryproduction plan for 2024 in order to achieve a radical turnaroundin the preparation of the army for war."