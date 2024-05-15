Jharkhand Cash Haul: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam Days After Cash Recovery From Personal Secretary's Maid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, days after recovery of a huge cash from the household help of his personal secretary Sanjeev Lal arrest comes after ED's questioning in Ranchi on the second consecutive day on Wednesday in a money laundering case Tuesday, the minister was grilled by the federal agency for over nine hours. They had also recorded his statement more wicket, says BJP“One more wicket of corruption has fallen in Jharkhand today...this was supposed to happen. From a servant's house, ₹35 crore has been seized...this is just the beginning...now it is impossible for those in high positions to get away with corruption,” reported ANI quoting BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo Read: Supreme Court disposes of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea in money laundering case, calls it 'infructuous'ArrestsOn May 7, the probe agency seized nearly ₹36.75 crore crore during raids, and later arrested Sanjiv Lal and Lal's maid Jahangir Alam ED had informed a special PMLA court in Ranchi that Lal collected 'commission' on behalf of some influential people and government officials Read: BJP MP Jayant Sinha's son Aashir joins Congress in Jharkhand amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024Amount seizedOf the seized cash, the agency had recovered ₹32.20 crore from a flat in Ranchi where Jahangir Alam was residing and about ₹3 crore from another location that included ₹10.05 lakh from Lal's place. On May 8, the probe agency recovered ₹1.5 crore from a contractor's place probe agency took over 12 hours to complete the counting process. Six counting machines were used to count the cash.

The Central agency had also claimed that officials from“top to bottom” were involved in an alleged illegal cash payment nexus Read: Six counting machines and 12 hours: ₹36.75 crore cash seized in Jharkhand's Ranchi

People know me for 25-30 years: AlamAfter ED's seizure, Alamgir Alam Alamgir Alam had distanced himself saying, people have known him for 25-30 years now and his image is \"not that of a corrupt person\". He also claimed that the allegations have been levelled against him to \"malign\" his image.\"Elections are going on. ED is investigating the matter. Being the minister of the department, they can interrogate me. I do not want to say anything about this. People are understanding everything,\" Alam told ANI on May 12 Modi attacked OppositionLast week, during his election campaign speeches in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,

PM Modi had also mentioned the seizure of \"mounds of cash\".

MENAFN15052024007365015876ID1108216974