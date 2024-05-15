'Can't Wait...': Fans Await 'Fulera Gaon Ki War', Genz Say Panchayat 3 Trailer 'Mid'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The third season of the popular hit Panchayat is set to release on Amazon Prime on May 28. Earlier this month, the trailer for the series, which features actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, was released, receiving a massive response from the audience.

Netizens took to social media to express their excitement and expectations from the series.

Also read: Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date“Can't wait for this awesome series #Panchayat is back,” a user said.“Panchayat on @PrimeVideoIN is a beloved series. Season 3 trailer is out and the charm and wit are only getting better! With a stellar cast- Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, viewers are in for another delightful journey through the quirks and humor of rural India,\" another user commented read: PM Modi predicts crushing defeat for Congress in Lok Sabha Elections: 'Going to lose so badly that...'An X user also deemed the war in the series more famous than that of the BJP and Congress.

“#BJP aur #Congress ki war se jyada fulera gaon ki war famous ho gayi hai. #Panchayat season 3 coming on 28th May,” the user commented read: JioCinema's ultra-cheap subscription plan likely to expand India's OTT universeWhile another user invoked a famous dialogue from the series and said,“Panchayat dekh rahe ho binod... Panchayat season 3 agaya.”A user said the eagerness for the series was greater than that for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections:“Now, more than the Lok Sabha elections, there is eagerness to know the result of the Pradhani election of Phulera.”However, a GenZ user said the trailer was 'mid', which means average in the generation's lingo.

“Panchayat season 3 trailer seems so mid, hope the series is good,” the user said.

The Panchayat series has been among the most successful ones released on Amazon Prime. It has been created by The Viral Fever and written by Chandan Kumar Viral Fever, also known as TVF, are also known for its widely successful shows like TVF Pitchers, Permanent Roommates and Kota Factory.



