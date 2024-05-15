CONNECT-IT, Exhibition Showcasing Italian Engineering Excellence Opens In Msheireb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The worldwide premiere of“CONNECT-IT. Visions to connect the world,” produced by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with ANCE, the Italian national association of construction companies, opened yesterday at Msheireb Downtown Doha. The inauguration was officiated by Italy's Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, H E Valentino Valentini.

Deputy Minister Valentini, in his speech, highlighted the significance of the exhibition, stating:“This is an exhibition about engineering, about Italy, about our prowess, and about the deep bond between Italy and Qatar.” He stressed the cultural and functional significance of the exhibited buildings, noting how they represent the strong connection between the two nations.

“The strength of Made in Italy is that heritage would be giving a strong architectural [importance] and been able to transform it over and over again – so an act of creation on one hand, and act of humility. Architecture teaches us another point and that's where Qatar and Italy [that is] so far apart but close together in terms of mentality, we [remain] grounded [in] whatever we do, we keep our vision, and the very foundation is values, family, people, development for us and the rest of the world.”

Expressing his hope for the exhibition, Deputy Minister Valentini said:“this exhibition which will be innovative and as innovative as this country and traditional at the same time will show the rest of the world how we, together, can be contributing not only on making the world a better place. Be sure that our friendship can also be a symbol of a wider and more important friendship throughout around the world.”

Moreover, he noted that architecture is not merely about buildings but about shaping the way we live together and contributing to the welfare and future of humanity.

Italy Ambassador to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, described the exhibition as a blend of two essential ideas.“One is that it is important to create infrastructure, to design infrastructure of absolute quality and to do it effectively and to be performing at the best standard on the global market, and the second idea – is that in doing so, you are creating culture, you are perpetuating an act of culture – you are a part of the cultural endeavour.”

The envoy highlighted Italy's desire to not only build excellent infrastructures in Doha but also to be part of the city's cultural evolution.

Curated by Prof. Tullia Iori, Ludovico Pratesi, and Marco Bassan,“CONNECT-IT” showcases Italian excellence in engineering through masterpieces built both in Italy and abroad. It offers an interactive adventure, guiding visitors through sensory immersion into the heart of great Italian works. Texts, pictures, music, and videos from renowned artists enrich the experience, providing original and evocative interpretations of the infrastructures.

The exhibition is divided into five capsules, each dedicated to a specific theme: landscape, cities, history, heritage, and borders. Another capsule is dedicated to Italian infrastructures constructed globally by Italian firms.

“CONNECT-IT” is open to the public free of charge until September 14 at Msheireb Downtown Doha, Atrium Z.