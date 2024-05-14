Premier Appoints Freuds Exec To Grow Arts & Culture Offer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Entertainment specialist agency Premier has hired former Freuds executive Hannah Stockton to expand its arts and culture offer.



Stockton will report to executive director Lawrence Francis, with a remit to expand the 170-strong agency's consultancy for the arts and culture sector in the UK and internationally. Her responsibilities include accelerating the growth of Premier's Manchester and Edinburgh offices to grow its cultural offering beyond London, including regional arts and cultural institutions and organisations.



As an associate director in the arts and corporate media team at Freuds since 2022, Stockton led the international campaign for the reopening of London's National Portrait Gallery after its renovation.



Before that, Stockton was part of the senior management team at theatre and live events communications agency Jo Allan PR, where she managed press relations for various National Portfolio Organisations – which receive funding from Arts Council England – as well as West End productions and Broadway transfers.



Premier was founded 23 years ago and has offices in London, Edinburgh and Manchester. It is independently owned by its senior management team and its clients include Netflix, BAFTA, the British Film Institute,

Electronic Arts (EA) , the Booker Prize, Live Nation and Edinburgh International Festival.



Francis said:“We are delighted to welcome Hannah to our team. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the arts and media industries make her a valuable addition to Premier. As we continue to expand our work across the cultural sector in the UK, Hannah's strategic insights will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our service offerings to our clients.”



Stockton added:“I have known about Premier's expertise ever since I began my career in PR. I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time for the arts and entertainment sector. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth across the UK and working closely with our clients to ensure our cultural industry continues to thrive.”

