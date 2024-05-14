BRO Achieves Breakthrough Of 2.79 Km Sungal Tunnel On Akhnoor-Poonch Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 14 (IANS) The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project on National Highway 144A connecting Akhnoor with Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday with a breakthrough in the Sungal tunnel.

The tunnel spanning 2,790 metres is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor with Poonch.

The Akhnoor-Poonch road, or 'The Golden Arc Road', is an old and highly-strategic 200 Km stretch connecting South Kashmir/Jammu region with the West of J&K.

It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch. There are four major tunnels in this stretch -- Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel, and Bhimber Gali tunnel.

Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reviewed the breakthrough ceremony, which signifies a major achievement in the construction activity of the tunnel.

The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project, signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway.

During his address, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is spearheading crucial road projects to connect the remote areas with the major centres in the Jammu-Poonch region.

The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years.

On being asked about the development of defence infrastructure along the LoC, he said it is a continuous process and the BRO is committed towards strengthening the infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads at crucial points.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal informed that on January 28, the breakthrough of Naushera tunnel was achieved, signifying the efforts of the BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

The progress of the National Highway has picked up pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026.