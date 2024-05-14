Tesla receives construction permit for mega factory in China

(MENAFN) Tesla Inc., the American electric car manufacturer, has been granted a construction permit for a significant new project: a mega factory in China. This development, announced by the management committee of Lingang new area within the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, marks Tesla’s inaugural energy storage mega factory outside the United States.



The strategic location of this factory is within the Lingang new area, a rapidly developing industrial hub. According to the project's timeline, the factory is expected to commence mass production by the first quarter of 2025. Initially, the production capacity of this facility will be substantial, with an annual output of 10,000 Megapack units. This production volume translates to approximately 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage each year, highlighting the factory's significant role in Tesla's global energy storage ambitions.



Tesla's Megapack is a high-capacity battery designed to provide energy storage solutions that support grid stability and prevent power outages. The Megapack's advanced technology allows it to store and dispatch large amounts of electricity, thus playing a crucial role in balancing supply and demand on the electrical grid. This capability is essential for enhancing the reliability and efficiency of energy systems, particularly as the world transitions towards renewable energy sources.



The announcement of this new factory comes a few years after Tesla began construction of its Gigafactory in Shanghai in January 2019. The Shanghai Gigafactory, which has since become a key production site for Tesla, underscores the company's growing footprint in China and its commitment to expanding its manufacturing and energy storage capabilities globally.

