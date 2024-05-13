HUR Unveils List Of Over 30 Russian War Criminals Attacking Ukraine With Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operatives and analysts with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have identified the personnel of the management and command of the units of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces (military unit 06987, Engels airfield, Saratov region) involved in launching missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The military intelligence agency's press service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division includes the 121st and 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiments (HBARs): 121st HBAR - military unit 85927, Engels airfield in the Saratov region, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers; 52nd HBAR - military unit 33310, Shaykovka airfield in the Kaluga region, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. The personnel of the division directly involved in planning, organizing and carrying out the shelling of Ukrainian territory with air-launched cruise missiles Kh-22/Kh-32 (Tu-22M3) and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 (Tu-95MS/Tu -160) has been identified," the post reads.

The HUR added that these pilots are responsible for numerous casualties and devastation in Ukraine as a result of the criminal missile terror that they carry out from Russian territory.

The list of identified Russian war criminals can be found here .

The military intelligence added that there would be a fair retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine.