GWC Masters Third Party Logistics In Cold Chain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Preserving temperature-sensitive goods is crucial in supply chain integrity, and the delivery of safe to consume product. The cold chain ensures product safety during shipping, transportation and storage. From pharmaceuticals to food products, demand for reliable 3PL cold chain solutions is on the rise, and is projected to reach a size of $1,262.5bn by 2032, up from $322.1bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.39 percent during the forecast period 2024–2032.1

As a regional trade, commerce, and logistics hub, the State of Qatar recognises the need for robust cold chain infrastructure. The Qatar Freight Master Plan (QFMP) – which was announced in February 2024 by the Ministry of Transport – emphasises this momentum. Aligned with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (2024-2030), the QFMP aims to position Qatar as a global hub for shipping; advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Stringent regulations and standards shape Qatar's cold chain market, ensuring product integrity. Amid progress and innovation, Qatar's cold chain market offers opportunity. With ongoing investments, Qatar is set for cold chain sector growth, aligning with its vision for a prosperous future.

GWC's Group CEO, Ranjeev Menon (pictured), stated:“At GWC, we pride ourselves on our expertise in 3PL cold chain logistics. Our comprehensive approach encompasses state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology, rigorous quality control measures, and highly trained and accredited personnel. We offer end-to-end solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each client and their specific cold chain needs.”

The cold chain refers to the uninterrupted series of storage and distribution activities that maintain a product's desired temperature range. This process is critical for preserving the quality, efficacy, and safety of temperature-sensitive goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Any deviation from the specified temperature can compromise the integrity of these products, leading to spoilage, reduced effectiveness, or even safety risks for consumers.

Central to GWC's cold chain capabilities are modern facilities equipped with temperature-controlled storage and handling capabilities. These facilities are meticulously designed to maintain precise temperature conditions, ensuring optimal storage for a wide range of temperature-sensitive products. Whether it's frozen, chilled, or ambient storage, these facilities adhere to the highest industry standards to safeguard product integrity.

Qatar's first privately-owned 3PL pharmaceutical storage and distribution spans a 25,000m2 facility with temperature-controlled, refrigerated, and frozen storage chambers, built and equipped to the latest industry specifications.

This facility can store temperature-sensitive products anywhere between -70°C and 25°C across more than 35,000 pallet positions. In addition, GWC's existing countrywide infrastructure includes vaccine and sample transportation strategies that ensure temperature-controlled transportation, labelling, and tagging.

Temperature monitoring is a critical aspect of cold chain management – and GWC leverages advanced technology to monitor temperatures in real-time. IoT systems are equipped with sensors that continuously monitor temperature levels, providing instant alerts in case of any deviation from the prescribed range. This proactive approach allows GWC to swiftly address any issues and maintain the integrity of the cold chain.