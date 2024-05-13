Mahmoud Mohieldin To Address Sustainable Finance At UN Global Compact Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt and UN Special Envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural UN Global Compact Annual Forum, focusing on the crucial role of sustainable finance in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum, themed“Pathways to Sustainable Africa,” will be held on May 20th and 21st and aims to foster collaboration among the private sector, international organizations, civil society, academia, and other stakeholders. Representatives from across Africa will discuss challenges, best practices, and innovative solutions.

In a statement, Mohieldin emphasized that traditional financial systems often prioritize short-term gains over long-term environmental and social impacts. He advocated for sustainable finance, which redirects investments towards environmentally responsible, socially conscious, and economically viable projects.

“By mobilizing private sector investment in clean energy, responsible business practices, and cutting-edge technologies, we can create a win-win situation where businesses enhance their long-term resilience, brand reputation, and access to new markets, while simultaneously contributing to a healthier planet and a more equitable society,” Mohieldin said.

He sees the UN Global Compact Annual Forum as a platform for“businesses, policymakers, and social change makers to convene, share optimal approaches, and forge partnerships that will unlock the full potential of sustainable finance.”

Mohieldin brings over 30 years of experience in international finance and development to the forum. As the former World Bank Group Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations & Partnerships, and the former Minister of Investment of Egypt, his expertise is expected to be invaluable in navigating the complexities of sustainable development.

The forum, organized in collaboration with the Africa Business Leaders Coalition, will feature six-panel discussions on climate finance, education, green hydrogen, sustainable communities, responsible supply chains, and food security. These topics were chosen based on global sustainability trends for 2024 and the UN's Six Transition principles.

The two-day event is seen as a pivotal platform for diverse entities to unite and create an environment that fosters ethical leadership and provides unified pathways towards sustainable development across Africa and the globe. It underscores Egypt's role in bridging continents and fostering alliances to address key global challenges through cross-sector partnerships.