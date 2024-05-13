Shura Council Condemns Israel's Aggression On Rafah, Warns Of Danger Of Displacing Its Residents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its regular weekly session at Tamim bin Hamad Hall on Monday, under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, the council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of Rafah Governorate and invasion of the land crossing, warning of Israel's commission of another war crime to be further added to its criminal records through displacing the Palestinians and forcing them to flee Rafah.

The dangerous escalation practiced by the occupation forces unequivocally disrupts the efforts aimed at forging a ceasefire, thus presaging an exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis facing the Gaza Strip, posing a grave violation of international laws, the council pointed out.

The council urged the Parliaments of the world and all parliamentary unions to act to prevent a new crime of genocide against the civilians in Gaza, calling on them to pressure their governments to provide protection for civilians under the international humanitarian law and take a resolute position that compels Israel to comply with the international resolutions.

Thereafter, Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the session's agenda and the minutes of the previous session were endorsed.

The council reviewed a draft law on dealing in strategic goods of either military, or dual-use, submitted by the esteemed government. Subsequently, the council decided to refer the draft law to the Internal and External Affairs Committee for further perusal and submission of its report to the council accordingly.

In a related context, the council approved a draft law on dealing in regulated products and reviewed the report of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee accordingly. Also, Their Excellencies members of the council discussed items of the draft law.

On the other hand, the session reviewed a report on the participation of the council delegation in the meeting of the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Antalya, Turkiye, in November 2023.

Additionally, the council reviewed a report on the participation of its delegation in the 50th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), hosted by Algeria last February.

