North African countries to create new domestic bloc

(MENAFN) North African leaders from Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya are set to convene for discussions aimed at revitalizing the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), a regional bloc that has remained largely inactive for over a decade due to diplomatic tensions among member states. Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the upcoming summit, which will include his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Libya's Presidential Council leader Mohamed Younes Menfi, signaling a significant step towards reinvigorating regional cooperation.



Scheduled to take place in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, the summit marks the first gathering of the "three sister countries," with discussions expected to address the challenges and opportunities for reestablishing the AMU as a key political and economic entity in North Africa.



This initiative follows an agreement reached last month during discussions held on the sidelines of a gas-exporting countries summit in Algeria. Officials from Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya committed to convening regular talks every three months to advance regional cooperation and address shared challenges.



However, the AMU's revival has been met with criticism, particularly for excluding Morocco and Mauritania, two member states that have historically been part of the bloc since its inception in 1989. Moroccan media outlets have accused Algeria of pursuing a new regional alliance without the participation of Rabat, alleging that such efforts reflect Algiers' diminishing influence in the region.



Algerian President Tebboune dismissed these claims, affirming in an interview with state broadcaster Alg24 News that the AMU's objectives are not directed against any specific state and that the door remains open for other countries in the region to participate.



The AMU has encountered numerous challenges over the years, including a protracted political and diplomatic dispute between Algeria and Morocco, leading to a cessation of high-level talks between the two nations since 2008. Despite these hurdles, the upcoming summit signifies a renewed commitment among North African leaders to overcome divisions and foster greater regional integration and cooperation. MORE: African region accuses France of supporting ‘illegal’ occupation

