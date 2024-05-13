British Intel Comments On Russian Forces Using Light All-Terrain Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence has noted the increasing use of light all-terrain vehicles and motorbikes by the Russian army, noting that this has both certain edges and disadvantages.

That's according to a report by the British Ministry of Defense citing intelligence analysts, Ukrinform saw.

The intelligence notes that since early 2024, the Russian army has most likely increased the use of light vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles and off-road motorbikes, to transport personnel to the frontlines and conduct attacks on Urkainian positions, particularly at night.

Analysts recalled how in November 2023, Putin personally inspected newly acquired Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles. Reports suggested Russia had purchased over 2,100 of these vehicles.

Intelligence experts believe the Russians have ramped up the use of these lighter and faster vehicles in order to quickly conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions to allow for subsequent engagement using artillery, FPV or one-way attack drones.

At the same time, these vehicles, despite their mobility as an additional advantage, are more vulnerable to an array of weapon systems, including highly-effective Ukrainian FPVs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders facing a shortage of armored vehicles, use light civilian vehicles, including golf carts and buggies, for assault operations.