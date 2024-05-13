Israeli Eurovision artist included in Ukrainian ‘kill list’

(MENAFN) The Israeli representative at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan, has found herself embroiled in controversy after being added to Ukraine's infamous Mirotvorets website. The platform, often referred to as Kiev's 'kill list,' is known for listing individuals deemed enemies of the state, marking them for potential harm. Golan's inclusion on the list stems from her participation in a children's competition in Crimea when she was just 12 years old.



Mirotvorets, purportedly operated by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, has faced criticism from human rights organizations for its role in targeting individuals and labeling them as threats to Ukrainian sovereignty. The database, which lists individuals as "liquidated" upon their demise, has been linked to alleged actions by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), resulting in the deaths of several individuals, including Russian journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.



Golan, a 20-year-old with dual Israeli-Russian citizenship, was added to the database earlier this year following her victory in both the jury and public vote to represent Israel at Eurovision. However, her presence on the list only garnered significant attention after her advancement to the finals of the competition this week.



According to the Ukrainian website, Golan stands accused of various offenses, including the "conscious violation of the state border of Ukraine," engaging in "illegal commercial activity in the territories of Ukraine," and participating in activities deemed to be "anti-Ukrainian propaganda" by Russia.



Golan's background adds complexity to the situation, as she was born in Israel to parents of Ukrainian-Jewish and Latvian-Jewish descent, who later moved to Russia when she was six years old. After residing in Moscow for over a decade, Golan's family returned to Israel in 2022.



The targeting of Golan highlights the intersection of geopolitics and cultural events like Eurovision, underscoring the broader tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and the implications for individuals caught in the crossfire.

