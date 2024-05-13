Technology Services Leader, NCS, Partners ITE To Expand Career Opportunities For Students

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) New MOU will see more internships and industry attachments introduced in addition to current programmes SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - NCS and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at providing ITE students and graduates with more pathways to kickstart exciting careers in technology. The ceremony was witnessed by the Guest of Honour, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information.









Sam Liew, Chief Executive, Gov+, NCS (left), Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information (centre) and Low Khah Gek, Chief Executive Officer, ITE (right)

The MOU will see NCS providing more internship and industry attachment opportunities to ITE students within the company. This new partnership is part of a broader commitment by NCS to offer internship and industry attachment opportunities to Nitec/Higher Nitec, Diploma and Degree students.



ITE students selected for internships will work closely with field support and customer servicing teams, building their skills and experience for IT-related career opportunities even before they graduate. Students who demonstrate strong capabilities can also qualify for the Ignite work-study programme designed specifically for Nitec/Higher Nitec graduates, serving as full-time NCS employees while taking on a fully sponsored Diploma course, with no bond obligations.



Sam Liew, Chief Executive, Gov+ of NCS , said "NCS is committed to providing multiple pathways for all local talents to clinch rewarding career opportunities, especially in the exciting technology industry. In doing so, we are helping to grow the strong pool of local tech talents needed for Singapore's digital economy, in a purposeful manner by equipping them with the right skillsets and right experiences to help them thrive and realise their aspirations."



Low Khah Gek, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Technical Education , said "By combining our efforts, we are closing the loop for our students so they can apply the theory they pick up in the classrooms to real and tangible tasks at the workplace. Students will gain rich learning and understanding of the vast job and career opportunities available in the new economy powered by digitalisation and technology."



NCS and ITE are also planning to further expand their partnership to enhance skills training and development for students in Electronics and Info-Comm Technology, including co-designing industry-relevant curriculum for learning and development programmes.



As a home-grown tech leader in the Asia Pacific region, NCS has been a strong advocate for local talent development. The partnership with ITE is the company's latest initiative in working closely with governments, enterprises and educational institutions to grow a pipeline of future-ready tech talents.



In addition to creating internship and industry attachment opportunities, NCS also fully sponsors the course fees of students in the Ignite, Fusion and Nucleus work-study programmes, with no bond requirements.



Together, the various initiatives will help more local talents seize the 80,000 well-paying jobs in areas such as software and telecommunications by 2025, as outlined under the refreshed Information and Communications Industry Transformation Map.[1]



The expanded pipeline of talents will support NCS' expansion across Asia Pacific, fulfilling the digital transformation needs of the region and opportunities in emerging and high-demand tech fields.



[1] Media Release: Transforming Singapore's Information & Communications (I&C) Industry to Power a Global-Asia Digital Hub









MENAFN13052024003551001712ID1108204718