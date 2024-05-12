Great Power Conflicts Pose Global Challenges, says Amitabh Kant, Advocating Focus on Sustainable Development Goals for Stability and Equity

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, May 9, 2024 – The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) hosted an event called, 'Celebrating and Calibrating G20 – The Sherpa Speaks'. The event was organised to honour the remarkable achievements of the G20 Sherpa, Mr. Amitabh Kant, for his significant contributions in spearheading the success of G20 in New Delhi, last year. He was presented with the Award for Outstanding Achiever- India 2023.

Prominent people including Mr. R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India and Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILFwere present at the event.

In his address, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, said, “Under the overall leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Sherpa Mr. Amitabh Kant took India’s G20 Presidency to the pinnacle of glory. This was an amazing exercise spread all over the country. The Heads of State of many countries and official and non official delegates of many countries fully participated in the discussions and deliberations on diverse but common issues of interest for the welfare and development of the world community. Mr. Amitabh Kant’s role has been exemplary as Sherpa and the country as a whole is indebted to him for his significant contribution to make the G20 an astounding success”.



Presenting his address, Mr. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, said, "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India takes the helm of the G20 presidency amid a backdrop of profound geopolitical shifts. The resurgence of great power conflicts, exemplified by the Russia-Ukraine war and escalating tensions in the Middle East, alongside China's assertive regional policies, poses significant challenges for global stability and economics.

Moreover, the resurgence of protectionism and industrial policies threatens international institutions like the World Trade Organization. In the face of a global debt crisis impacting nearly 95 countries, urgent action is needed to pursue inclusive and sustainable growth strategies. As we navigate these challenges, our focus remains on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, ensuring equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and fostering opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment worldwide".

Speaking at the event, Attorney General of India, Mr. R Venkataramani, said, "India's role in shaping the global Silk Route is pivotal, marking a significant chapter in history. G20's emergence is emblematic of this transformative shift, where India plays a central role. Our congratulations extend to leaders like Mr. Amitabh Kant for their contributions. G20 signifies a departure from the hegemony of western powers, offering a platform for diverse ideologies and legal fraternities to shape the future. It is imperative for the legal fraternity to seize the opportunities and contribute to shaping a more equitable global order.



Considering recent global history, G20 stands as a testament to history-making. Its significance transcends mere meetings of foreign finance ministers; it harkens back to pivotal moments such as the Bretton Woods conference of 1945, which saw the emergence of institutions like the IMF and World Bank. However, these institutions, while operating under the guise of the peaceful United Nations, were still subject to the hegemony of western powers. In this context, the legal fraternity's role becomes paramount".

The success of G20 India is a milestone in India's global standing, showcasing the nation's capacity for international cooperation and its commitment to addressing pressing global issues. This achievement underscores India's growing influence on the world stage and its determination to shape the future of global governance.

The event served as a platform to celebrate India's monumental achievement in hosting the G20 Summit and to recognise the exemplary leadership of Mr Kant. SILF's commitment to promoting India's economic growth and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders was reaffirmed through this prestigious gathering. As India continues its journey towards becoming a leading global economy, initiatives such as these play a crucial role in shaping its future trajectory.







