Bengaluru: HC Lawyer And Wife Of KAS Officer Found Hanging At Home In Sanjay Nagar; Foul Play Suspected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck as the lifeless body of a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer's wife was found hanging in their residence. The discovery has cast a shadow of doubt and prompted inquiries among residents.

The deceased, identified as Chaitra, was the wife of KAS officer Shivakumar, who serves as a Sub Divisional Officer in the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIDB). The family resides within the jurisdiction of the Sanjay Nagar police station, where the case has been registered and is currently under investigation.

Chaitra, a talented High Court lawyer, had been married to Shivakumar since 2016. The couple shares a five-year-old daughter.

The unfortunate event unfolded while Shivakumar was away from home. Upon his return, he was met with the distressing scene, prompting him to alert the authorities. The circumstances surrounding Chaitra's death have left many in shock and disbelief. Friends, family, and acquaintances are struggling to comprehend the tragic loss.