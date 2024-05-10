Man Injured After Knife Fight At Australian Shopping Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, May 11 (IANS) A man sustained injury and two others were on the run after getting involved in a knife fight at a Western Australian (WA) shopping centre.

At around 3:30 p.m. local time on Friday, police received multiple reports of an incident at Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre in Cannington, a southern suburb of Perth.

A physical altercation unfolded at the scene involving up to three males and two of them were armed with knives, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During this fight, two knives were produced. One of the males, a man in his 20s, received an injury to his face," WA Police Force Inspector Geoff Desanges said at a press conference.

"Both knives have been secured at the scene with the assistance of an off-duty police officer. I want to reassure the community that the incident has been contained," Desanges added, confirming that there is no ongoing threat to the public or further cause for alarm.

A large police presence remains at the scene, with investigations underway to identify and locate the other two people who fled the shopping centre following the incident.

"There is no place for knives in our society when they are used in violent circumstances such as this. It will not be tolerated. Police will act swiftly and will apply the full weight of the law to those who are seeking to bring weapons into our communities in this way," said the Inspector.