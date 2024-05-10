Everest to Kilimanjaro: 7 most climbed mountains in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From the towering heights of Everest to the majestic slopes of Kilimanjaro, the world is adorned with mountains that beckon adventurers. These seven peaks stand as testaments to human ambition, drawing climbers with their grandeur, challenges, and the promise of unforgettable experiences

This is the highest peak in Africa and is popular due to its accessibility and non-technical climbing routes

An iconic symbol of Japan, Mount Fuji is a popular climb during its official climbing season in July and August

Located in Washington State, Mount Rainier is a favorite among climbers in the Pacific Northwest due to its challenging routes and stunning views

As the highest peak in Europe, Mount Elbrus attracts climbers from around the world, though its ascent requires mountaineering skills

This is the highest peak in the Alps and is popular among mountaineers, though its ascent can be technically challenging

While not the most frequently climbed in terms of sheer numbers, Everest is undoubtedly the most famous and challenging mountain to climb

Another peak in the Pacific Northwest, Mount Hood is the most climbed mountain in the United States, owing to its accessibility and variety of routes