Two Airport Staff In Manila Lauded For Honesty, Turned Over Large Sums Of Cash And Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an act of honesty and selflessness, two airport workers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) returned thousands of lost US dollars and gold possessions to their rightful owners.

On April 13, 2024, Victor Perez, a 52 years old porter with 32 years of service in NAIA was walking along the east bridge of Terminal 1 arrival extension to retrieve used pushcarts when he noticed on the pavement a bundle of US dollar bills bound together by a bank money binder.

The joint inventory contained 100 pieces of one hundred US dollar bills, resulting in a total sum of 10,000 USD in cash.

Photo by MIAAGovPH on X

Perez immediately returned it to the lost and found office believing that the owner will surely be looking for it.

The airport authorities returned the bundle to its rightful owner of Korean nationality, who was verified through airport CCTV.

In a separate incident on the following day, Albert Bautista, a security guard of Lockheed Security and Watchman agency, turned over a lost bag full of personal belongings at Bay 7 of NAIA's arrival area while on patrol duty.

The bag contained a laptop, smartphone, and a gold necklace, which the original owner claimed later at Terminal 3 lost and found office.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines has applauded both Victor Perez and Albert Bautista for their incredible code of work ethics.

"Hats off to Messrs Victor Perez and Albert Bautista for their honesty. Both should be emulated by everyone in NAIA. Let the culture of honesty thrive in the midst of endless temptations around us," said MIAA GM Eric Ines.

The airport chief has ordered the awarding of commendations to Perez and Bautista in MIAA's May flag-raising ceremony.