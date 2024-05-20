               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll In Gaza Surges To 35,562 As Israel's Genocide Carries On Unabated


5/20/2024 2:40:54 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,
the death toll has surged to at least 35,562
with over 79,652 individuals wounded, the Ministry of Health said in an update this evening.

The sources indicated that the occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 106 people during the past 24 hours.

Palestine News Network

