Donald Trump's 30-Second 'Freeze' During Speech Raises Health Concerns 'Senile... Not Fit For Office', Say Netizens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former US President Donald Trump's pause for over 30 seconds during his recent speech at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Texas has led to widespread speculation about his health and fitness for the office incident occurred as the 2024 US presidential candidate was addressing the crowd, urging gun owners to vote in November READ: US Elections 2024: Donald Trump pledges to roll back Joe Biden's gun regulationsHe emphasised that the Second Amendment was at stake the storied history of Texas, Donald Trump said:“The Texas spirit of proud independence was forged by cowboys and cattle hands, ranchers and rangers, oil workers, soldiers, and brave pioneers.”“Many came here with nothing but the boots on their feet, the clothes on their back, and the gun in their saddle. Together they helped make America into the single greatest nation in the history of the world,” he added was immediately after this statement that Donald Trump paused for more than 30 seconds READ:

What Trump's Campaign Is Taking From 2016 and 2020After that, the former US president continued:“But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 58 years, where banks are collapsing, and interest rates are skyrocketing.”

The pause by Trump has prompted several reactions on social media, with many suggesting that it was a sign of decline in the health of Trump a post on X (formerly Twitter), an account named @BidensWins commented,“Trump glitched out and froze. He is clearly unfit for office. Retweet so every American knows Trump is senile.”Another X

user Ric Caric described the pause as a“long glitch”, and said:“It looks like Trump got lost in the music before snapping out of it. Trump is in decline while America has to bear the burden of MAGA.”

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson said,“Trump just FROZE for a solid 30 seconds. This guy is clearly unfit to serve. He has mentally declined rapidly, and it's very clear. He needs to drop out of the race ASAP!”

