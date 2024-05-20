Kashmir Mourns President Ebrahim Raisi's Death

In Kashmir a large number of people took to streets to express condolences with the Iranian nation.

Many people in central and north Kashmir displayed their grief by hoisting black flags and banners. Mourning processions were held in Srinagar, Pattan and Budgam beside Ladakh to mourn the death of the Iranian leaders.

In Srinagar's downtown, a candlelight vigil was also held to pay tributes to the late President.

“Apart from being a President, Ebrahim Raesi was a religious scholar. His death is a loss to the Muslim Ummah,” said Tabish Abbas, while hoisting black banners at Zadibal.

“We are disheartened by his death. There is loss of sorts in the community and a void has been created in the Muslim Ummah which is hard to fill,” said Afaq Ali Mir, a mourner.

Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the passing away of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian. In a tweet, the LG said,“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Iran's President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi & Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian. We pray to the almighty to give families strength & fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow. We stand with the people of Iran in this hour of grief”.

Veteran journalist Yousf Jameel tweeted,“This is certainly a great tragedy, but a human being can't fathom out all the wisdom and expediency of the decisions of Allah, the most glorified, and the highest. Patience is rewarded without measure.”

Politicians in Kashmir, cutting across political divide, also conveyed their condolences and paid tributes to departed Iran leaders.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Allah Maghfirat farmaye!” National Conference Vice-President, and former chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on social media platform 'X'



People's Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said,“My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling.”

Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir's head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raesi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolahian in a helicopter crash.

He extended condolences to their families & the people of Iran.“In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with all those mourning this great loss.”

Leading cleric Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari also expressed his sympathies with Iranians.“Raesi was a hope for the oppressed and a distinguished voice of human justice. Our prayers are with the people of Iran in this time of grief,” he said.

Dr Sameer Siddiqui, an Islamic scholar from south Kashmir said he was pained on hearing the news about the sad demise of the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Ibrahim Raisi and the foreign minister of Iran, Amir Abdollahian alongside other officials of the Republic in a plane crash.

“President Raisi's voice had evolved as a bold support to the faceless, voiceless and hopeless millions across the globe. He was very vocal in toeing the Iranian Islamic Revolution's line, both at domestic and international levels. He will always be remembered by the Muslim Ummah for showing his unwavering commitment towards the cause of Palestinian people and nonetheless for showcasing a strong deterrence against Zionist hegemony,” Siddiqui said.

“His deep seated commitment for defending the sanctity of Holy Quran in the United Nations Assembly, alongside the untiring efforts of his foreign minister, Shaheed Abdollahian in trying to bring a sense of unity among the Muslim nations will always be remembered in the annals of contemporary Muslim history,” Siddiqui added.

Another leading cleric Aga Syed Hadi Moosvi described the death of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raesi and his colleagues as a moment of desolation for the entire world,“but more importantly it is disheartening to the people who stand for justice especially for the people of Gaza.”

The crash comes as the Middle East remains on edge from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza resulting in an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel just last month. Under President Raisi, Iran began building ties with neighbouring Arab countries besides strengthening resistance against the US-Israeli alliance in the region.

Iran's military has ordered a probe into the cause of the crash. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif has blamed US sanctions for the crash.

“One of the main culprits of tragedy is the US which ... embargoed the sale of aircraft and aviation parts to Iran,” said Zarif.

