Financial Chain Corporation And Young Accountants Public Union Organize Forum In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This time financiers gathered in Shusha at the forum called "Astate with a strong economy is capable of everything". The forumjointly organized by Financial Chain Corporation and YoungAccountants Public Union is dedicated to the development ofKarabakh regions freed from occupation through the eyes offinanciers. Welcoming the participants of the forum with theopening speech, FCHAIN's Deputy General Director Valid Huseynov andChairman of the Public Union of Young Accountants Solmaz Aliyevasaid that they were very proud to be in native liberated Karabakhand remembered with deep respect the memory of our brave sons anddaughters who died for this glorious victory.

Speakers of the forum Mirali Kazimov, Deputy Head of theTraining Center of the State Tax Service under the Ministry ofEconomy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehdi Babayev, Director ofthe Baku Reporting Center, Mehriban Imanova, Director of theFinancial Training Center under the Ministry of Finance of theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Kamran Bagirzadeh, Head of Workwith Regional Projects and Monitoring Department of the Small andMedium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Ahmad Admadov, Head of the Tax Policy Department of the State TaxService during their speeches, highlighted the development ofeducation in the liberated territories, tax policy, the attractionof financial flows to those territories, and the prospects for thedevelopment of entrepreneurship in general.

At the end of the event, certificates were presented to theparticipants of the forum, gratitude was expressed to theenterprises and companies as Zetash, Herrenknecht etc., whichparticipated in the forum with great pleasure.