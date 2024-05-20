Ministerial Team Briefed On Amman Municipality's Achievements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- A ministerial task force formed by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to oversee the development process in the Kingdom, was briefed on Monday on projects accomplished in Amman over the last 25 years as the country marks the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah's accession to the throne.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, who heads the team, told the meeting that Jordanians take pride in the country's achievements in the past 25 years (the Silver Jubilee) across various sectors.He said the process of development and achievement continued despite the many challenges the Kingdom faced, including the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, political transformations in the region, hosting Iraqi and Syrian refugees and the Covid-19 pandemic.Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh outlined the municipality's strategic plan, of which, he said, 86.2 percent had been accomplished two years after its launch.He said the municipality's five-year strategic plan covers 212 projects with a JD918 million budget, including JD252 million for infrastructure and JD158 million for the the Rapid Transit Bus project, adding that a 10-year public transport scheme needed large funding sources and time before becoming operational.Shawarbeh said the Ghabawi landfill is a success story at the regional level, as it covers 45 percent of the municipality's electricity bill through turning waste into methane gas and then energy.