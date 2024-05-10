Amit Shah, Assam CM Reiterate BJP's Target Of Winning Over 30 Seats In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who were in West Bengal on Friday to address separate election rallies, talked about why the BJP-led NDA must win 30 seats in West Bengal and over 400 seats in the entire country in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Birbhum in support of party candidate Debtanu Bhattacharya, Amit Shah said that BJP winning over 30 seats in West Bengal is necessary to free the people of the state from appeasement politics, illegal madrasas, and rampant corruption.

“The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is giving a free hand to infiltrators and religious fanatics. The ruling party is encouraging rampant corruption. There is no industrial development in the state. I want to tell BJP's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari that once we achieve our target of winning over 30 seats in Bengal, and 400 seats nationally, his next task will be to ensure the overall development of the state."

At another rally in Barrackpore in support of BJP nominee Arjun Singh, the Assam Chief Minister claimed that BJP winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls is crucial to ensure that no Babri Masjid comes up on the Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya again.

“I want to tell 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) that this is a country of Hindus. We want to live in the country as Hindus because being a Hindu is a matter of pride,” Sarma said.

In his speech at Birbhum, the Home Minister also took a subtle jibe at Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee while referring to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. But they refused to attend the event just to please their dedicated vote bank. And everyone is aware of who constitutes the dedicated vote bank for the Trinamool,” Amit Shah said.