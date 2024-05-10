Government Allocates Over UAH 7B To Rebuild Ukraine's Power Grid - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 7.168 billion to rebuild Ukraine's energy grid.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing the Government Portal .

"These funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage network and ensure the better synchronization of the energy system of Ukraine and the EU. We are grateful to the World Bank Group that provided grants to implement this project," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the current situation in Ukraine's energy system is one of the most difficult, so the government calls for saving electricity.

"The situation in the energy system is now one of the most difficult. Repairs to the network and generation are ongoing 24/7," he said.

According to Shmyhal, in April the state was forced to import a third more electricity than in March.

He stressed that Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo constantly receives assistance from neighboring states.

"Once again, I call for saving electricity, especially in the evening," Shmyhal said.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine