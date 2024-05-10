Kerala: IMD Predicts High-Temperature Alert In The State Today; Rain Likely To Occur In 8 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted high temperatures in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts today.

The temperature will rise to 39 degrees in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, 38 degrees in Alappuzha, and 37 degrees in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur. As per IMD, the maximum temperature may rise to 37 degrees in Kozhikode and Kannur districts and 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts today. Due to high temperatures and humid air, hot and humid weather is likely in these districts except in hilly areas on May 10.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of rain in 8 districts of the state in the next three hours. The IMD stated that the rain will occur in isolated places in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram today.

