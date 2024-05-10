Indian Visa For Croatian, Norwegian, Japanese, Latvian, Malaysian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Croatian Citizens

People from over 169 countries can apply for an India e-Visa by filling out an online form. The introduction of the eVisa Travel Authorization for India in 2014 resulted in significant benefits for eligible travelers wanting to visit India and also greatly increased tourism. Various categories of Indian visas are now available for online application based on the purpose of the trip. The India Tourist e-Visa is the visa most commonly used by Croatians for vacations and family visits. Tourists from Croatia can stay in the country for up to 90 days within their visa year. Croatian citizens can visit India repeatedly with a multiple-entry visa for up to one year. Croatian individuals planning to visit India for business reasons, including conferences, meetings, sales, and recruitment, have the option to apply for an India e-business visa. Within the year that the visa is valid, this kind of visa permits a maximum of two entries into India. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.







What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page.

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines.

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

