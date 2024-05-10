Most Places Will See Hot, Dusty Weather Today, Tomorrow - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- The Kingdom is experiencing a Khamasini depression, on Friday. This is accompanied by a tangible increase in temperature, with highs of approximately (7-8) degrees Celsius above the general average for this time of year, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The weather will be dusty in the Badia regions, hot in the plains and mountainous highlands, and hot everywhere else.Winds will be southwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 20 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 42 degrees during the day, sliding to 27 degrees at night.