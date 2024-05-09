Pakistan News: Gunmen Kill Seven Labourers, Injure One Near Gwadar Port

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Around seven workers were killed by gunmen at Pakistan's Gwadar in Punjab on Wednesday night while they were sleeping at residential quarters near Fish Harbour, reported news agency Reuters, adding one was injured too the victims, the police said that the workers were from Sahiwal in Punjab. Police have taken the injured to the hospital for treatment and started an investigation to arrest the perpetrators READ: Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam, 40-hour long operation concludes, says Indian ArmyAccording to a police official, they were told that the gunmen stormed into a house some 25 km east of the port city and shot the labourers. Meanwhile, no one claimed responsibility in April, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the killing of nine labourers from Punjab province. They were abducted and then shot at close range after gunmen stopped a bus report says that the militants have long been fighting the government, seeking a greater share of the mineral-rich province's natural resources READ: J&K: Two terrorists including top commander of LeT affiliate 'The Resistance Front' killed in KulgamGwadar port in Pakistan is the site of several Beijing-backed projects under the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investment. It is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, a man has been arrested in Gujarat's Bharuch district for allegedly spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency, PTI quoted police as saying on Thursday READ: J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in KulgamThe man has been identified as Pravin Mishra, who allegedly collected highly confidential information about the Indian Armed Forces and defence-related R&D firms, said the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID).\"A resident of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Mishra was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative through Whatsapp calls and audio chat to carry out a criminal conspiracy against the country that could have serious security consequences,\" the CID said in a release agency inputs.



