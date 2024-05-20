After Making Her Cannes Debut, Kiara Advani Lands In Mumbai, Goes To Vote

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) After making her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last week, Kiara Advani made it on time to exercise her voting right on Monday.

Kiara announced the fact on Instagram, where she shared a selfie from her car, dressed in white ethnic wear after she cast her vote. Earlier in the morning, she was seen leaving for home from Mumbai's international airport.

In the caption of her Insta post, she wrote: "Go vote Mumbai."

At Cannes, Kiara represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner on the French Riviera.

The dinner brought together women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera.

Kiara was feted alongside well-known Asian film personalities such as Sarocha Chankimha, Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif.