17 Die After Vehicle Overturns Near Kawardha Area In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"Seventeen people died after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area in Chhattisgarh,\" said Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav.
MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108234196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.