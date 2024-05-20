               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

17 Die After Vehicle Overturns Near Kawardha Area In Chhattisgarh


5/20/2024 7:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"Seventeen people died after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area in Chhattisgarh,\" said Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav.

MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108234196


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search