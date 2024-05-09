Pakistani Police Report Explosion At Girls' School In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani police announced that a private girls' school in the Shewa area of North Waziristan was destroyed by explosives.

Pakistani media reported that this school was the only active private girls' school in the area and was levelled to the ground after the explosion.

The Express Tribune, citing the school's administration, wrote that the explosion occurred on Wednesday night by unidentified individuals.

The report mentioned that there were no casualties in this incident.

According to reports from Pakistani media, the police have started their investigation after collecting evidence from the school.

This comes amid heightened insecurity in Pakistan as today, Thursday, seven male barbers were brutally murdered while asleep in Balochistan province.

The attack occurred near the Gwadar port, highlighting a disturbing trend of targeted violence against individuals in their own residential areas. These men, all employed at men's barber shops, were shot by unidentified gunmen, indicating a serious security breach in the region.

This event in Balochistan reflects a similar pattern observed earlier this year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where six male barbers were killed. Such repeated attacks on specific professional groups underscore an alarming rise in violence, affecting public safety and destabilizing community trust across Pakistan.

