Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, conducted Thursday 7 humanitarian and food aid airdrops across various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.Participating in this airlift was an aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, alongside planes from Egypt, the United States (three aircraft), Germany, and Britain.The Armed Forces stressed their continuous provision of humanitarian and medical support, either through airlifts from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, airdrops over Gaza, or ground convoys.The tally of airdrops conducted by the Jordan Armed Forces since the onset of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip now stands at 93 from Jordan and 242 in collaboration with allied nations.