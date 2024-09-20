Emergency Workers Attacked In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian forces attacked rescuers with a drone in the evening, a fire engine was damaged.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"This evening, Ukrainian emergency workers, who were returning after extinguishing fire, were attacked by a Russian drone," the post reads.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, the personnel were not injured, but the fire engine was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, over the past 24 hours, the Russian forces have carried out 2,816 shellings of Donetsk region, 58 civilian facilities have been damaged.