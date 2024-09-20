Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, South Africa Discuss Ways To Establish Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation, Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha discussed with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Ronald Lamola ways to establish peace in Ukraine.

Sybiha posted this on X , calling the conversation fruitful, Ukrinform reports.

"We appreciate the RSA's support for Ukraine's and territorial integrity, Zelensky's Peace Formula. Agreed to continue our work together until a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine is established," the post reads.

In his turn, Lamola in X noted that during the conversation he congratulated "a colleague on his appointment."

"We will continue to encourage the United Nations and the international community to facilitate dialogue between the conflicting parties in order to work towards a peaceful resolution," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak discussed the implementation of the Peace Summit decisions with the National Security Adviser to the RCA's President Sidney Mufamadi.