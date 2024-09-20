Ukrainian Ground Forces Test Leopard 1A5 Tanks Supplied By Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military personnel of one of the divisions of Ukraine's Ground Forces are already testing Leopard 1A5 tanks on a combat course.

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, posted this in Telegram and released a video, seen by Ukrinform.

"Faster and more accurate than the T-64 and T-72," - that's what our servicemen say about the Leopard," the Commander's post reads.

According to Pavliuk, driver-mechanics hone mandatory exercises to become automatic, in particular, turning on the spot, driving on a narrow section, overcoming mine-explosive barriers and entering a hill without rolling back.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of the Ramstein format meeting on September 6 reminded that, together with Denmark, Germany has already delivered 58 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, further 77 tanks of the same model will be delivered as soon as possible in cooperation with the Netherlands and Denmark.