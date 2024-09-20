Vinnytsia Hands Over 400 FPV Drones To Special Forces, Border Guards
9/20/2024 7:16:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia community has handed over another 400 FPV drones to soldiers with the Ukrainian military intelligence agency's Artan special operations unit and border guards.
Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Another meeting with representatives of the heroic Artan special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate and our border guards. This time, another 400 FPV drones were handed over to the fighters," he said.
The Vinnytsia community earlier handed over 200 FPV drones to the 3rd Assault Brigade.
Photo credit: Serhii Morhunov / Facebook
