Russians Attack Center Of Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bombs
9/20/2024 7:16:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Kharkiv as the air alert siren sounded, the enemy attacked the city with guided aerial bombs.
The Ukrinform correspondent reports the explosions in the city.
"The invaders are launching strikes," informed Oleh Syniehubov , Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
According to City Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. "Be on alert – repeated strikes are possible," he wrote on Telegram .
Soon after, Terekhov added: "The central part of Kharkiv, in the vicinity of a health care facility, has been attacked. Information about the victims and destruction is being detalised."
According to the Mayor, the enemy launched three strikes on Kharkiv – two in Shevchenkivskyi district, one in Kyivskyi district. "We have preliminary information that there are victims," he wrote
As reported, around 16:50, the Russians attacked Osnovianskyi and Slobidskyi districts in Kharkiv with two aerial bombs. Three people were injured.
