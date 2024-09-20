War Update: 190 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Over 50 In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, September 20, a total of 190 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders took place at the front, with the Kurakhove sector being the hottest.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this update as of 22:00, September 20, on , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 190 combat clashes have taken place. The Russian invaders launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using five missiles, 54 using 67 glide bombs, and also launched 671 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy launched more than 3,700 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements using various types of weapons," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , throughout the day, the invaders carried out three attacks near Vovchansk. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repulsed two enemy assaults, another battle is currently ongoing. According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses amounted to 64 dead and wounded, one armored fighting vehicle, three MLRS, 51 UAVs and two cars were destroyed. In addition, one piece of special equipment, eight artillery systems and two cars of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces 19 times near Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka and Lozova. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian invaders attempted 18 times to advance near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terni, and Zarichne. The defenders of Ukraine repelled 17 enemy attacks, one battle is still underway near Druzheliubivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy's attack near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders, supported by fighter aviation, carried out six assault operations near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Bila Hora. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians, supported by strike aircraft, attacked nine times near Dachne and Toretsk. On the outskirts of Shcherbynivka, the battle is still going on.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the intensity of hostilities is high. The number of combat clashes has increased to 32. The invaders continue to attack the Ukrainian battle formations near Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove, and Novohrodivka. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 30 enemy attacks, two combat clashes are still ongoing. It is the hottest today in Novohrodivka, where nine combat clashes have occurred today.

The estimated Russian losses are 264 killed and wounded, and the exchange fund has been replenished with two prisoners. In addition, one tank, five artillery systems, nine vehicles, one piece of special equipment and ten pieces of motor vehicles were destroyed. In addition, six pieces of automobile equipment and seven artillery systems have been damaged.

By this time, there have been 52 combat clashes in the Kurakhove secto r. The invaders attempted to advance near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. 44 attacks were repelled, eight others are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , supported by aviation, the Russian forces attacked the front edge of the defense near Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoyavlenka 12 times. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the invaders attempted six times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , three enemy attempts to capture the Ukrainian positions failed.

"Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant-General Mark Bezruchko and the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, who courageously hold their positions and skillfully repulse enemy attacks, effectively use weapons to damage the enemy's manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers," the General Staff of the Armed Forces concluded.