Russians Launch Attack Drones From North And South

Russian forces have launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.

The Ukrainian Air Force posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"UAVs from Sumy region are heading towards Poltava region from the north," the post reads.

Besides, the enemy drones were spotted in the north of Mykolaiv region heading for Kirovohrad region.

Also, an air alert siren sounded in a number of regions following the threat of ballistic missiles from the north.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 61 Russian Shahed attack drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile last night.