Russians Launch Attack Drones From North And South
Date
9/20/2024 7:16:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.
The Ukrainian Air Force posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"UAVs from Sumy region are heading towards Poltava region from the north," the post reads.
Besides, the enemy drones were spotted in the north of Mykolaiv region heading for Kirovohrad region.
Also, an air alert siren sounded in a number of regions following the threat of ballistic missiles from the north.
Read also: Kremlin ramping
up drone production
to offset impacts
of protracted war effort
- ISW
As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 61 Russian Shahed attack drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile last night.
MENAFN20092024000193011044ID1108698232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.